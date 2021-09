CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If it’s time to get your COVID booster shot, doctors from University of Virginia Health say don’t worry, you have done this all before. “You get the same side effects probably that you got with the second dose,” UVA Health infectious disease expert Dr. Bill Petri said. “No better, no worse. A lot of people have just like a little soreness. One out of six people though, actually have flu like symptoms, even like a fever. So, you might plan for that, so when you are eligible you might not do it before you have a big day planned.”