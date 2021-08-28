NCW Tech Alliance legacy awards go to Merrill, Metcalfe and Stemilt

WENATCHEE — Teacher Doug Merrill, entrepreneur Andrew Metcalfe and ag business Stemilt Growers will receive Legacy Innovator Awards Sept. 29 from the NCW Tech Alliance.

The awards will be presented as part of the tech alliance’s 20th Annual Innovator Awards celebration, designed to honor innovation in technology, entrepreneurship and STEM education. Previously known as the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, the nonprofit changed its name this year, but its mission remains the same — to bring together people and technology resources.

The legacy winners were selected by the NCW Tech Board of Directors from a pool of about 70 who have won awards since they were introduced in 2001.

Merrill, STEM engineering teacher at Wenatchee High School, will be honored for his accomplishments in STEM education. He received the 2013 Innovative Use of Technology in the Classroom award, and since the has continued to cultivate and champion STEM education through his teaching.

Metcalfe, who is receiving the Legacy Innovator Award for his accomplishments as a serial entrepreneur, was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year in 2006. At the time, he worked at Northwest Telephone Inc. He is now CEO of Native Network, which delivers broadband and telecom services into rural and underserved markets.

Stemilt Growers will receive a Legacy Innovator Award in technology for its continuous innovation and adoption of technology in business. The company was awarded Innovative Use of Technology in 2016. Stemilt Growers continues to be a leader in adopting technology across all areas of their organization.

This year’s annual awards will add another five new innovative tech winners to the pool. The award nominees announced this week are:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Lorien Clemens and Tom Arnold, PetHub

Top Rojanasthien, Atlas Fare

Virginia Emery, Beta Hatch

Thomas Walters, Rezn

Jesse Rose, Basin Street Design

Rick Wray, Mercantile, Pinnacles Prep

Mike Reynolds and Mike “Chief” Buschman, ReyComm

Jonathan Baker, eqpd

Korey Korfiatis and Jeff Weber, Legwork

Jordan Lindstrom, Scott Ptolemy, Matt Hopkins, Elite SRS

Blair McHaney, MXMetrics

Larry LaMotte, ReCapturit

Newcomer in Technology

Loving Paws Daycare & Boarding

STOKE Space Technologies

Foray Coffee

Confluence Health Cardiology Virtual Care Team

STEM Champion of the Year

Ross Mark Kondo, Quincy High School

Mario A. Godoy-Gonzalez, Red Rock Elementary School (Royal City)

Anna Holman, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Joshua Porter, Western Washington University

Trevor C. Lane, WSU Ferry County Extension

Molly Ravits, Cascade High School

Gerardo Sanchez, Quincy WA Boeing Data Center

Lisa Monahan, North Central ESD

Tom Willingham, Big Bend Community College

Tom Robinson, Pateros High School

STEM College Student Innovator of the Year

Addison Hoffman, Wenatchee Valley College

Nicole Warren, Danielle Johnson, Dean Barker, Sasha Cooper, Mia Lopez, Ashley Thoroughman and Katlyn Watt, Wenatchee Valley College

Future Technology Leader of the Year (K-12 students with innovative projects in technology)

Xitali Cruz, Chelan High School

Peter Kyle, Cascade Christian Academy

Rebecca Carlson, Royal Middle School

Victoria Conners, Eastmont High School

The top three finalists in each category will be announced soon, with the winners announced live at the virtual event.

For details, go to ncwtech.org.