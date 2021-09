Black Theatre United, the nonprofit advocacy organization that’s taken a leading role in the move for greater equity, diversity and inclusion on Broadway, has released a comprehensive, industry-wide agreement on wide-scale reform that includes increased training, expanded casting efforts, the naming of theaters for Black artists and a pledge for producers to “never assemble an all-white creative team on a production again, regardless of the subject matter of the show.” The result of a five-month summit with key industry leaders including theater owners, producers, unions, creatives and casting directors, Black Theatre United’s New Deal For Broadway outlines reforms both short-term (to be...