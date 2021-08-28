Cancel
Agriculture

Region in Brief

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 8 days ago

An environmental group that wants to end public-land grazing has outbid a rancher in central Idaho for a grazing lease on state land that includes habitat for bull trout and steelhead. Western Watersheds Project’s bid of $8,200 last week won the 20-year grazing lease on 620 acres in central Idaho’s...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wyoming Briefs, Sept. 1

The deaths of another 23 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday. The department said the deaths, which all occurred in August, brought to 858 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Outdoor Briefs

The Planning Advisory Committee for the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park’s Smith River Management Plan update will meet , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Montana WILD in Helena, 2668 Broadwater Ave. FWP is updating the 2009 Smith River Management Plan and is reviewing management issues including...
Colorado StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

New wild horse capture in Colorado to proceed, Interior says

DENVER (AP) — The federal government is launching an emergency roundup, using helicopters, of 783 wild horses in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation so that what he called more humane options to control the size of the herd can be considered.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Environmenttetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
PoliticsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires burn year-round

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers have started shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season as climate change has made the American West warmer and drier. Crews also could remove brush and other fuels when not battling blazes. The...
Idaho StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

'Loss of hope': Idaho hospitals crushed by COVID-19 surge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The intensive care rooms at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: all unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged or younger, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19. But watch for a moment, and glimpses of who they were before the coronavirus become clear.
Casper, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Oil and gas lease sales set to resume next year

CASPER — The Biden administration on Tuesday set an end date for its pause on federal oil and gas leasing. The first onshore lease sale since December will be held by early 2022. With nearly half of the state’s land owned by the federal government, Wyoming tops the potential lease...
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wyoming sees drop in active COVID cases

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 52 on Friday to end the week. The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 512 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday, along with 92 new probable cases. At the same time, the state received...
Washington Statethefreepress.ca

Conservation groups work to protect salmon in the Columbia River

Shuswap councillor, Mark Thomas, has worked on reintroducing salmon to the Columbia River for twenty years. Currently, he is the chair of the Columbia River Salmon Reintroduction Initiative’s (CRSRI) executive working group. The CRSRI consists of the executive working group, the technical working group the implementation team, the interim Indigenous...
Idaho StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Appeals court ruling nearly triggers Idaho abortion law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appeals court’s decision allowing a Texas fetal heartbeat law to take effect Wednesday isn’t enough to trigger Idaho’s similar fetal heartbeat law, but backers say it’s a near miss that bodes well for banning nearly all abortions in Idaho. The Idaho law signed by...
South Lake Tahoe, CAJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Lake Tahoe resort city OK for now, wildfire fight not over

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Better weather on Thursday helped the battle against a huge California wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, but fire commanders warned crews to be prepared for ongoing dangers. Strong winds and dry conditions that drove the Caldor Fire east through high elevations of the...
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Lightning presumed to cause fires in Munger area, which are now controlled

Lightning is thought to have caused two fires in the area around Munger Mountain on Thursday. One was on private land in Teton County jurisdiction, and the other was in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Both blazes were just northeast of the Munger Mountain trailhead and were under control by press time Thursday, said Lily Sullivan, training captain with Jackson Hole Fire/EMS.
South Lake Tahoe, CAJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Firefighters report progress against flames near Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching forest fire after the stiff winds they had feared failed to materialize in the California-Nevada alpine region. “We lucked out a little bit yesterday...
New Orleans, LAJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lights came back on for a fortunate few, some corner stores opened their doors, and crews cleared debris and fallen trees from a growing number of roadways Wednesday — small signs of progress amid the monumental task of repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida. Still,...
WildlifeJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Harmful algae blooms up on Togwotee Pass

A handful of lakes in the high country just to the east of Jackson Hole have again been documented with potentially dangerous concentrations of blue-green algae. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Health sent out word on Wednesday that the agency has issued recreational-use bloom advisories for the following waters: Brooks Lake, Pelham Lake, Rainbow Lake and Upper Jade Lake. All are located on the Shoshone National Forest, and they’re accessible lakes that are popular with hikers and anglers.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Jackson man warned for taking bighorn lamb

A Jackson Hole man lost his job and housing after taking home a young bighorn sheep that was acting out of sorts. Wyoming Game and Fish Department warden Kyle Lash received a report of the potentially illegal animal possession early last week and was initially told the lamb was taken as a stunt to impress friends. But after investigating the incident and reviewing photos and footage of its capture and release, the warden didn’t find any evidence of purposeful wrongdoing.

