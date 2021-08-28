Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Old Firm derby has ‘worldwide significance’, says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVoMy_0bfgGUT500
Ange Postecoglou realises the extra significance of facing Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Ange Postecoglou knows better than to repeat the oft-heard manager’s mantra of “just another game” when his Celtic side head to Ibrox on Sunday.

The Greek-born Australian is well aware of the significance of the derby fixture given the excitement felt by emigrant Scots in his home country.

The rivalry was as intense as ever last season as Rangers stopped Celtic winning a Scottish record 10th consecutive title and Postecoglou has been charged with restoring the Hoops’ dominance after a barren campaign.

Celtic fans have been hugely encouraged by their side’s recent run of form after a difficult start to Postecoglou’s reign. Their team scored 24 goals in six consecutive wins before qualifying for the Europa League despite defeat by AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Although basic defensive errors cost them in Holland, Celtic fans will watch Sunday’s cinch Premiership with optimism and Postecoglou knows he and his players are carrying the hopes of many thousands.

“Obviously each derby game has its own significance,” the former Australia head coach said. “This one has worldwide significance in that it’s one of the most famous fixtures globally. So you understand the significance of it.

“Whilst as a manager sometimes you say, ‘It’s just another game’, well this is not, because of what it means, particularly to our supporters, and what it means to this football club.

“It’s a big game, it’s one of the fixtures you look forward to every year. It’s going to be a cracking atmosphere and it’s what we want to be involved in.

“We want to be involved in big games where there’s extra significance to the result and that will certainly be the case on Sunday.”

The 56-year-old added: “It’s a big fixture in Oz and many pubs across the country, if they weren’t in lockdown at the moment, in most of the major cities there, the pubs around midnight usually get fairly busy with interest on both sides of the camp.

“It’s not lost, the significance of this fixture for me, because, growing up in Australia, there are a couple of games every year from around the world that everyone tuned into, and this was certainly one of them.”

Covid-19 will have an impact on the game itself as well as the Australian pubs. Rangers suffered an outbreak last week which saw Steven Gerrard and several players miss their Europa League trip to Armenia, although it is unclear whether any of them will return for Sunday.

And there will be no away supporters inside Ibrox because season ticket holders have been displaced from the section of the main stand which is reserved for substitutes.

Only around 1,000 visiting fans have been present at the games in recent years after Rangers ended a reciprocal agreement that saw around seven times that number admitted, and the atmosphere will be further altered on Sunday.

“I guess from our perspective, and historically when you talk about this fixture and most derbies, it’s always great if there is an opposition group of supporters there, albeit small,” Postecoglou said.

“It just makes that atmosphere a little bit more electric.

“But there are reasons why at the moment that isn’t the case. I’d like to think in the near future that changes and we get both sets of supporters in for what’s one of the special fixtures worldwide.

“But it won’t change our experience or our challenge at the weekend. We want to go there and test ourselves.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Ange Postecoglou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Old Firm Derby#Celtic#Ibrox#Greek#Australian#Scottish#Hoops#The Europa League#Az Alkmaar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSporting News

Ange Postecoglou facing defining week as impressive Celtic streak continues

Celtic claimed a second straight 6-0 win in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday morning (AEST) as Ange Postecoglou's side breezed past St. Mirren ahead of a massive week. A red card in the 19th minute for St. Mirren's Alan Power made life easy for the Hoops with a first-half brace from Liel Abada and a hat-trick from David Turnbull securing another big victory.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou provides update on Celtic transfer plans

Ange Postecoglou deserves a lot of credit for the job that he has done at Parkhead till now. At the start of the campaign, it was looking like Celtic could be in for another difficult campaign. But with new signings arriving and the players adjusting to the new system, results have started to turn around.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou hails reaction as Celtic hold on to edge into Europa League

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised his players for their reaction after two defensive howlers put them under pressure against AZ Alkmaar. Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic 3-0 up on aggregate with little over two minutes gone in Holland but Joe Hart was punished for hesitation three minutes later as the hosts levelled on the night.
SoccerSporting News

Watch Ange Postecoglou's Celtic fight for a Europa League spot on Stan Sport

Stan Sport have secured the Australian broadcast rights to Celtic's decisive Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar on Friday morning (AEST). After the Hoops won the first leg 2-0 at home last week, Stan have swooped on the rights for the decisive match to ensure Australians don't miss out on the action.
WorldPosted by
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou comments on Celtic duo’s Parkhead future

It is safe to say that several players have rediscovered their form ever since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the manager of Celtic. One of the players who appears to have completely turned things around is Ryan Christie. The Scottish international did not have a good 2020/21 campaign but...
SoccerYardbarker

Ange Postecoglou admits Kyogo mistake

Celtic went down 1-0 to their bitter rivals on Sunday lunchtime, with theRangers defeating them at Ibrox in the first Glasgow Derby with fans since the pandemic started. There were no Celtic fans there, of course, but Ange and his men will hope the same will happen at Celtic Park when the sides meet again.
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Ange Postecoglou excited to take on Europe with Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself “super excited” about his team’s Europa League draw. The Hoops will face Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros in the group stage after coming through a breathless two-legged encounter against AZ Alkmaar with a 3-2 aggregate triumph. “I guess that’s reward for Thursday night...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou tips Liam Scales to be a big hit at Celtic

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign defender Liam Scales from Shamrock Rovers. The 23-year-old will join Celtic after Rovers missed out on a place in the Europa League group stage following defeat by Flora Tallinn on Thursday night. Celtic say Scales will sign a four-year contract. Manager Ange Postecoglou...
SoccerSporting News

Ange Postecoglou reveals key Celtic regret in Rangers loss

Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers on Sunday in his first taste of an Old Firm Derby and conceded a key regret following the final whistle. The Hoops were competitive at a packed Ibrox but failed to make the most of their chances...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic squad ‘in good shape’ after busy transfer window

Ange Postecoglou has declared himself pleased with the way his Celtic squad emerged from a busy transfer window. The late deadline-day addition of Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham made it 12 new additions to the Hoops dressing room which had been bolstered hours earlier by 22-year-old Portuguese winger Joao Felipe Jota, who joined on loan from Benfica, and 26-year-old Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who signed from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy