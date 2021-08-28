Cancel
UN team: Unclear if Fukushima cleanup can finish by 2051

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Too little is known about melted fuel inside damaged reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, even a decade after the disaster, to be able to tell if its decommissioning can be finished by 2051 as planned, a U.N. nuclear agency official said Friday. “Honestly speaking,...

