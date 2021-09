The S&P 500 has done very little during the trading session despite the fact that the jobs number was absolutely ridiculous. The fact that the market missed in the estimate by half a million jobs seems to have cause concern for about five minutes. I suspect that most of the thinking is that Wall Street does not have to worry about tightening anytime soon, as “full employment” is also one of the mandates of the Federal Reserve. As long as that is going to be the case, we are looking at cheap money at work here.