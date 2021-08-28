Cancel
RuPaul volunteers to host 'Jeopardy!' after Mike Richards' exit

By Jessica Napoli
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuPaul Charles believes he'd be the next best host for "Jeopardy!" after executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from the role amid controversy. The "RuPaul's Drag Race" host addressed the longtime game show's scandal while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "And finally, ‘Jeopardy!’ is...

Fox News

Fox News

