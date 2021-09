I planted some garlic bulbs last fall and was happy with the harvest this summer. Fresh garlic is so good with pasta dishes, and it’ll grow almost anywhere. Sandra Mason is an extension horticulturist at the University of Illinois. She says most people are familiar with the garlic bulbs at the grocery store. Just as store-bought tomatoes don't have the same ripe flavor as homegrown, garlic from your garden tastes better. And it's fun to experiment with different varieties and distinctive flavors.