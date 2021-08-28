Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Message to Chelsea After July Approach

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea's approach in July for Erling Haaland was immediately rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side ended up signing Romelu Lukaku who has already proved to be a hit for the Blues since his return to west London this summer, after he netted on his debut for club against Arsenal.

But all summer, Lukaku wasn't the only forward linked. Chelsea wanted a new number nine and Haaland, as well as Harry Kane, were earmarked as possible options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5FD6_0bfgDxuF00
Sipa USA

It quickly became apparent that a move for Haaland was going to cost a lot of money to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund ahead of his £68 million release clause next summer.

Dortmund didn't want to sell their star man after losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. It has now been revealed what Dortmund told Chelsea when they enquired about the Norwegian at the start of the window.

As per Mario Cortegana of Goal, Chelsea were the first club to make contact regarding Haaland, before Real Madrid followed later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjK54_0bfgDxuF00
Sipa USA

However, Dortmund were weren't willing to speak to discuss a possible deal insisting he wasn't for sale, nor were they ready to place a price that they'd be ready to let Haaland leave for.

Chelsea could go in next summer for Haaland but with Lukaku leading the line and already off to a flyer, it has softened the blow seeing the Belgian return back to the club he left in 2014.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#Arsenal#Norwegian#Goal#Real Madrid#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Erling Haaland's Borussia Dortmund Release Clause Becomes Active Sooner Than Expected Amid Man United Interest

Erling Haaland’s much-speculated release clause at Borussia Dortmund will become active much sooner than Europe’s elite clubs had anticipated, according to reports in Spain. The 21-year-old Dortmund striker, whose current contract expires in 2024, is expected to remain with the German club for their current Bundesliga campaign. Dortmund have fended...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mino Raiola 'demanded Erling Haaland was paid £820,000 PER WEEK to join Chelsea, with a £34m agent's fee AND a salary for himself in £257m package' before Blues moved for Romelu Lukaku

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola wanted the Borussia Dortmund striker to be given a £820,000-a-week salary by Chelsea, according to reports. The Blues were heavily linked with a move for the highly sought after forward this summer but ended up signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £98million instead. Haaland's...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Erling Haaland nets late winner as Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 3-2

Borussia Dortmund managed to get the three points against TSG Hoffenheim in a highly dramatic contest that saw Erling Haaland score a 91st minute winner. Erling Haaland created yet another special moment as he scored a 91st minute winner to lift Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 win over TSG Hoffenheim. Jude Bellingham and Gio Reyna were also on target for Marco Rose’s side, who ended their two game slide in dramatic fashion.
Premier LeagueBleacher Report

Report: Erling Haaland Remains Manchester United's Top Transfer Target Next Summer

Manchester United reportedly still plans to make a major push to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland next summer despite Tuesday's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. ESPN's Mark Ogden reported Wednesday the Ronaldo reunion "will not impact" the Red Devils' pursuit of Haaland, who can trigger a €75 million release clause in his contract after the 2021-22 season.
Soccerfearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Erling Haaland Scores in Norway’s 1-1 Draw with Holland

The international break is a dearth of good Daily Bee news, especially right after the transfer window has closed, so here we are with an update on how some of BVB’s players have performed for their national teams. There were several Borussia Dortmund players in action last night, playing for...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Not finished yet! Manchester United make signing striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund 'a PRIORITY next summer'... despite their huge £385,000 a week outlay to bring back 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United will reportedly not impact the Old Trafford side's 'priority' pursuit of Erling Haaland next summer. Haaland is one of the most wanted players in world football and has interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as United. ESPN...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

What the papers sayReal Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.Real are also keen on winning the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Marca says, despite Manchester United having been installed as favourites in that battle due to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s pulling power. Chelsea’s hopes...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund internationals: Haaland and Malen face off in the World Cup Qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund strikers Donyell Malen and Erling Haaland faced off in a World Cup qualifier as Norway and the Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw. The first international break of the new season is in full swing, and Borussia Dortmund stars were on duty with their respective countries national teams on Wednesday. Two of Dortmund’s main men up top faced off as Norway took on the Netherlands in a fast paced game that ended in a 1-1 draw. It was a chance for both strikers to show off their prowess in front of goal, and Haaland took the initiative early on.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund star

According to German publication Bild (h/t The Manchester Evening News), Manchester City are in front of the queue for the signature of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next year. There was disappointment for Manchester City in the recently concluded summer transfer window due to their failure to add a center-forward...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

England’s Jadon Sancho to miss Andorra and Poland matches with minor knock

Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland and has returned to Manchester United. The 21-year-old forward missed Thursday’s 4-0 win in Hungary after sustaining what Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as a “minor knock”. And a statement from the FA on...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd, Spurs scouts posted to watch PSV winger Noni Madueke

PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is under consideration by Premier League clubs. Former club Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Leicester City are all interested in Madueke. At least 10 clubs were represented at last week's Champions League play-off first leg at Estadio da Luz which Benfica edged 2-1. It will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy