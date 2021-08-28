Irish “Death Metal” Baron Rewilds His Historic Castle Estate to Create a Sustainable Future

If you are looking for a unique destination in the Mediterranean, the new Villa Nai 3.3 is sure to provide a special hotel experience. This five-star accommodation can be found on the Dalmatian Island in Dugi Otok, Croatia. It is designed by the famous Croatian architect Nikola Bašić. He's best known for the Sea Organ, a design of functional steps on Zadar’s waterfront that uses the ocean to play hauntingly beautiful music. Like Sea Organ, this new design also uses architecture to celebrate the beauty of the landscape.