Irish “Death Metal” Baron Rewilds His Historic Castle Estate to Create a Sustainable Future
Lords and ladies have long cultivated the lands of their great estates. From stag parks for hunting to plots for tenant farmers, nobility has always been largely defined by their status as landowners. Modern peers—at least those who still possess their ancestral lands—must decide how to continue this legacy. One young Irish baron is taking an ancient commitment to land stewardship seriously. Randal Plunkett, the 21st Baron of Dunsany, is letting a large portion of his castle grounds in County Meath rewild—an important step recognized by the United Nations as critical to protecting Earth's ecosystems.mymodernmet.com
Comments / 0