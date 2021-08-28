Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Saturday’s Weather Xtreme — All Eyes on Hurricane Ida

By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURRICANE IDA: As of the 4 am update from the National Hurricane Center, Ida is moving northwestward across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 80 mph. The center was located around 510 miles to the southeast of New Orleans and was moving at 16 mph. The forecast track shows that Ida will continue to the northwest across the Gulf of Mexico while rapidly strengthening, potentially reaching category four strength with winds up to 140 mph. For now, landfall is expected to occur close to Morgan City, but the impacts of Ida will be felt many miles out from the eye.

www.alabamawx.com

