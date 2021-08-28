Cancel
10 years later, Deus Ex Human Revolution is still the cyberpunk game to play

By Roland Moore-Colyer
It’s been a decade since Deus Ex: Human Revolution was released and brought with it a much-anticipated return and reboot of the series that arguably defined what ‘immersive sims’ could be. And while its sequel Deus Ex: Mankind Divided built upon the rebooted formula, Human Revolution remains one of the best cyberpunk games to play today, especially after the disappointment of Cyberpunk 2077.

