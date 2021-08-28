10 years later, Deus Ex Human Revolution is still the cyberpunk game to play

Cyberpunk is a genre that has experienced a bit of a renaissance in gaming as of late. Cyberpunk 2077 may have generated a mountain of controversy, but its financial success in spite of its many issues is a testament to the genre’s popularity. But while many recent games have successfully adopted the aesthetic of the cyberpunk genre, it’s debatable how well some games truly embody the themes of cyberpunk. Cyberpunk 2077 certainly captures the look of the genre, but there are times when it feels almost too appealing. When standing in the gorgeously rendered Night City, surrounded by flashing advertisements and sleek skyscrapers towering overhead, it’s hard not to be in awe of your surroundings and the world as a whole. Body mods that can turn you into a half-mechanical demigod, braindances that allow you to experience any scenario you want from the safety of your mind, hover cars whizzing by overhead - the game never quite shakes that feeling of "I may not want to live here, but it would be cool as hell to visit." This isn’t a criticism per se, but it does result in the game trending more towards more traditional sci-fi rather than cyberpunk.