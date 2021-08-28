WAKE UP! 2021 College Football is here! Week Zero Viewing Guide, Open Thread, and Unwatchable Filth
We’ll get to your schedule in a moment, but first please enjoy this dank Mac Jones meme I made. Just four games on this opening weekend of the 2021 College Football season featuring FBS vs. FBS matchups. But, we shall endeavor to survive a fairly bad slate before a packed schedule next weekend, including the Tide’s kickoff in Atlanta against the hideously overrated Miami Hurricanes.www.rollbamaroll.com
