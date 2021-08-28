Historical Wickford Village in Rhode Island is Ideal for a Day Trip

Rhode Island is a small state absolutely packed with history. Just wandering the streets of so many a small town can give you the feeling that you’ve just stepped out of a time machine into an age where the states were still getting their names and shapes. Historical Wickford village is one spot that will give you that wonderful feeling.

Originally plotted out in 1709, this seaside village was conceived of even before American independence!

The picturesque streets of this charming village are perfect for a liesurely stroll.

If you need a break from walking, stop in to one of the many fun shops that line main street and feature the work of local and global artisans.

There are shops and galleries that cater to visitors of all kinds, from the crafters, to the craft obsessed.

We also recommend a stop at the Old Narragansett Church. It's thought to be the oldest Episcopal Church in the Northeast!

But don't spend all your time inside. There are beautiful harbor views to take in, and in the right season, you can rent a kayak or paddleboard and hop on the water yourself.

With all the fun you'll be having, you'll surely find yourself hungry at some point. Luckily Wickford has some absolutely beautiful spots to grab a meal or some tasty drinks!

If you want to make sure you see and learn everything about the town, Wickford offers a PDF and audio walking tour that will help you make the most of your visit.

Tavern by the Sea has such gorgeous views to enjoy your meal with.

We think Wickford Village is the perfect place to spend a day. You can eat, drink, shop, and sight see to your hearts content, all in one spot. Are you ready to plan your trip? Make sure to check Wickford Village’s website for info about all of the fun that the town has to offer!

