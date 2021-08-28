Unvaccinated teacher infects half of grade-school class

A dozen students were infected with COVID after coming into contact with a teacher who was unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The children, whose ages weren’t listed, were put in harm’s way in northern California in the spring when that educator read to the class of 24 indoors “on occasion” while not wearing a required mask.

Of the 12 kids infected, eight reported COVID symptoms. None of the children were eligible for vaccines on account of their ages. Eight of the students infected were seated in the two rows closest to the teacher’s desk with the other four being in the back three rows.

Students; desks were places six feet apart and they were required to wear masks. Only 22 students were tested.

“Marin County Department of Public Health (MCPH) was notified by an elementary school that on May 23, an unvaccinated teacher had reported receiving a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the report said.

Despite becoming symptomatic on May 19, the teacher waited a couple days before taking that COVID test.

“Beginning May 23, additional cases of COVID-19 were reported among other staff members, students, parents, and siblings connected to the school,” the CDC reported.

The unidentified school has 205 students and teaches classes ranging from prekindergarten through eighth grade. It’s unclear how the school addressed the situation from a personnel standpoint.

The report, published Friday, concluded “This outbreak of COVID-19 that originated with an unvaccinated teacher highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff members who are in close indoor contact with children ineligible for vaccination as schools reopen.”

All the school’s cases involved the highly contagious delta variant.