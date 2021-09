The Tigers put together a great regular season last year after defeating top teams and staying undefeated until the Class 2A playoffs, where they went head to head against No. 7 Lamar as the No. 2 seed. Lamar ultimately got the better of them with a 14-6 score, but the Tigers are sitting pretty after graduating just 13 guys on a roster of 70. Radek McCracken should take the helm at quarterback after throwing for 588 yards through six games. Jackson Keil, who took charge of the rushing game and receiving game (180 rushing yards, 299 receiving yards) decided not to return for his senior season. “Radek stepped in nicely for that position and doing the things that the offensive coordinator is asking him to do as far as managing the offense and picking up on the nuances, being able to develop himself and how he fits,” coach Rob Busmente said.