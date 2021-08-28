Cancel
GALLERY: Three nights of protests against sexual assault and FIJI in pictures

By Photos by Evan Dondlinger, Zekiel Williams
Daily Nebraskan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the alleged sexual assault that occurred late Monday night, Aug. 23, 2021, thousands of students, community members and others have gathered each night since Tuesday to protest Phi Gamma Delta and sexual assault on campus. From chants to marches, the protesters are determined to make a change on campus.

