As Novak Djokovic begins the final stage in his quest for the coveted Grand Slam, Rod Laver will be as eager as anyone to see the world No. 1. Victory for Djokovic in New York would not only give him a men's record 21st major title, but would also make him the first man since Australian Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same year.