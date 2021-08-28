Harlem’s Espaillat Leads Congressional Colleagues In Push To Designate TPS For Afghan Citizens
Today, Representative Adriano Espaillat led 21 of his colleagues in a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The letter is urging the designation of Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals within the United States in light of the dire situation in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s taking over of Kabul.www.harlemworldmagazine.com
