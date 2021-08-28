5 Luxury Hotels With Breathtaking Landscapes

Museum Park is both breathtaking and pristine. The use of this public space in our urban core is unique, enchanting and invaluable. This truly is an accomplishment. The breezy wind, the water, the scope of vision and architecture, the foliage, the greenery, the museums, the horizon — and most of all — the lighting. A slight silver hue seemed to radiate throughout the park, casting a mood of peace and harmony. This soft light, the pulse of the park, is undoubtedly created by all the surrounding water, so much water, immeasurable in scope and volume, this wonderful water, OUR water, reflecting the sun, blanketing the new park in this silver hue.