Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a copywriter, and my boyfriend, Pieter, is a photographer. He likes to hang photos on the walls as much as I enjoy showcasing my book collection; that's why we agreed to stick to minimalism in our home. Our home is in the city center of Amsterdam, and it's a roughly 45-square-meter one-bedroom apartment with a beautiful canal view.