Someone Threatened To Cancel Me Last Week: The Ridiculousness of Cancel Culture

Forty-two years ago, John Cleese appeared on national TV and fought against cancel culture. The phrase hadn’t been invented yet, but he was, genuinely, a victim of it. The comedian sat beside his fellow Monty Python star Michael Palin on the BBC’s Friday Night, Saturday Morning as they defended The Life of Brian from bitter, censorious attacks from satirist Malcolm Muggeridge and the Bishop of Southwark, Mervyn Stockwood. Brian was a subversive work in many ways – a comedy that targeted not the Christian religion itself but the idiocies of mass conformance – and the criticism was vitriolic. This was an oppressive establishment force trying to censor free speech; Cleese’s response was eloquent, nuanced and compelling. Half a lifetime later, however, and hearing Cleese talk about cancel culture is enough to send you running for the hills.