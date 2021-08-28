Housing Element Comes Back Before Council

Davis, CA – After several go-rounds on the Housing Element, staff has come to the council and asking them to approve the Revised Final Draft Housing Element on Tuesday. “Staff recommends the City Council adopt the Revised Final Draft Housing Element at the August 31, 2021 meeting as proposed or with City Council supported edits to allow the document to be finalized for submission to the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) prior to the September 12, 2021 statutory deadline,” staff writes.