Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Housing Element Comes Back Before Council

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis, CA – After several go-rounds on the Housing Element, staff has come to the council and asking them to approve the Revised Final Draft Housing Element on Tuesday. “Staff recommends the City Council adopt the Revised Final Draft Housing Element at the August 31, 2021 meeting as proposed or with City Council supported edits to allow the document to be finalized for submission to the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) prior to the September 12, 2021 statutory deadline,” staff writes.

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Homelessness#The Housing Element#The Planning Commission#Hcd#The City Council#Rhna#The Housing Trust Fund#The Davis Downtown Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy