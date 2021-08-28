Cancel
Sam Oji: Former Birmingham City defender and Arsenal youth player dies at age 35

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Birmingham City defender Sam Oji has died at the age of 35. Oji started his career as a youth player with Arsenal in 2000 but joined the Blues in 2004 in search of first-team football. He also featured for Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient and in July...

Sam Oji
#Arsenal#Birmingham City#Ireland#Highgate United Fc
