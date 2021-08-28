Sam Oji: Former Birmingham City defender and Arsenal youth player dies at age 35

Former England cricket captain Ted Dexter has died at the age of 86 after a recent illness.Dexter, nicknamed ‘Lord Ted’, led England’s Test team in 30 of his 62 appearances and also captained Sussex.In a statement, Marylebone Cricket Club said Dexter had “passed away peacefully”, surrounded by his family, in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton on Thursday.“Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers,” the statement read.“He played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life.“Through his own PR Agency, he became a pioneer in cricket’s digital technology revolution. In June this year, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.”An aggressive batsman and part-time bowler, Dexter made his England debut against New Zealand in 1958.He became captain of the Test side as well as Sussex in the early 1960s, before playing his final international Test in 1968, against Australia.