Butterbeer Jell-O Shots

It’s a homecoming! On August 28, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Food-O-Rama, the popular Atlanta food truck festival, is returning to where it all began, historic Grant Park. Festival goers are invited to explore delicious fare for all tastes from food trucks across the Southeast in Atlanta’s oldest park along with craft beer, cocktails, live entertainment and more. One of the largest food truck gatherings in the city, the event is free to attend and all ages are welcome. Guests ages 21 and up that would like to imbibe can purchase a wristband for $10. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Grant Park Conservancy, an organization committed to the restoration, maintenance, and beautification of Grant Park. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Foodoramaatl or www.atlantacreativeevents.com.