Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Butterbeer Jell-O Shots

By Jennifer Fishkind
princesspinkygirl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Inspired by the Butterbeer drinks at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this Butterbeer Jell-O Shots recipe is an easy-to-make adult treat that adds a boozy twist to the bona fide beverage. In only 10 minutes using a few simple ingredients you can create a decadent Jell-O shot drink that tastes just as creamy, sweet, and delicious as Harry’s favorite indulgence, but because this includes alcohol, it’s inappropriate for Potter and his underage pals!

princesspinkygirl.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Alcohol#Cocktail Party#Food Coloring#Food Drink#Amazon#Jell O#Gel#Americolor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. It’s alive! Bring these Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats to life in the comfort of your kitchen and watch as they disappear before your eyes. With just a few ingredients you’ll get picture-perfect, spooky treats that are the ultimate Halloween dessert!
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Meatball Subs

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These homemade meatball subs are a hearty, hot sub sandwich that’s meaty, saucy, and cheesy! Juicy meatballs are simmered in a tasty homemade sauce, placed in a soft sub sandwich, and coated with more sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. The perfect weeknight dinner recipe!
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Halloween Cake Pops

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These Halloween Cake Pops make mummies, Jack Skellingtons, and ghosts come alive in food-form–they are fun to decorate and delicious to devour with just a few simple “tricks” that make these “treats” especially easy to make! This cute and creepy Halloween recipe uses cake mix, frosting, and candy melts to create a perfectly decorated party pop that will be the most adorable dessert you’ll ever hold.
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Halloween Monster Sprinkle Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These Halloween Monster Sprinkle Cookies are simply fun and festive classic sugar cookies all dressed up for Halloween. This easy Halloween cookie recipe can be made from scratch in less than 30 minutes, complete with a coating of colored sprinkles and edible eyeballs–no rolling pin or cookie cutters needed.
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies are everything you love about a classic, hearty, homemade chicken pot pie in an easy-to-make hand-held version! The flakey crust is filled with the traditional savory pot pie filling for undeniable comfort food that is loved by all.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

My Grandmother's Vintage Jell-O Recipes

Take a look at the Jell-O salads and desserts of yesteryear. My grandmothers' had a magical obsession with Jell-O for molded desserts, appetizers, and entrees in the 1970s and 80s. Whether it was a holiday centerpiece or a weekday special dessert, each jiggly offering was fun and fantastic. While the...
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Oatmeal Cream Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This oatmeal cream pie recipe is a homemade version of the beloved “Little Debbie’s” cake that tastes even better than the original! Soft and chewy oatmeal cookies sandwiched with a fluffy marshmallow creme filling, these pies are a nostalgic dessert that may resemble the originals, but they are easily made with simple ingredients instead of processed parts that you can’t pronounce.
Wichita, KSKSN.com

H Tea O

Big shoutout to Michelle Albracht for bringing a fantastic concept to West Wichita. She and her husband love sweet tea and now are the proud owners of H Tea O, a unique spot where you can enjoy endless options of teas. Sweet, unsweet, caffeinated or caffeinated are all offered and over 25 flavors are found at H Tea O. You have the luxury of tasting them all or the opportunity to get creative and mix you own recipe!
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls are a deliciously sweet breakfast recipe that combines two favorites: canned cinnamon rolls and apple pie! Soft cinnamon buns are topped off with a gooey homemade apple pie filling.
Recipestastywoo.com

Jell-O Orange Fluff Salad Recipe (Deliciously Addicting!)

This Jell-O orange fluff salad is so creamy and full of refreshing orange flavor! Simple and easy to make, plus a great treat for the whole family! Plus, perfect for each birthday or spring/summer party! It will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 2 hours to set. Try the recipe:
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
Drinksthemainstreetmouse.com

Make Hocus Pocus JELL-O Shots at your Halloween Party

It’s September, so for many of us, that means Halloween excitement is underway! It’s time to pull out all of our pumpkin decor, start looking for costumes, and maybe even plan an upcoming Halloween party. I’d love to do that! While browsing online for all things that go with the spooky season, I found something interesting. Being a huge Hocus Pocus fan, this party idea caught my eye… Hocus Pocus Jell-O shots! Not only do they sound good, they are absolutely adorable! Here is all you need to know courtesy of simplisticallyliving.com!
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Food-O-Rama Returns

It’s a homecoming! On August 28, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Food-O-Rama, the popular Atlanta food truck festival, is returning to where it all began, historic Grant Park. Festival goers are invited to explore delicious fare for all tastes from food trucks across the Southeast in Atlanta’s oldest park along with craft beer, cocktails, live entertainment and more. One of the largest food truck gatherings in the city, the event is free to attend and all ages are welcome. Guests ages 21 and up that would like to imbibe can purchase a wristband for $10. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Grant Park Conservancy, an organization committed to the restoration, maintenance, and beautification of Grant Park. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Foodoramaatl or www.atlantacreativeevents.com.
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Romeo, o’ Romeo

My name is Romeo and I am a 10-year-old Beagle/Foxhound Blend and I weigh approximately 30 pounds. I may be an older fella, but please don’t let that scare you away. I still have a lot of energy and life in me and love to give. I would love an...
Corunna, MIArgus Press

Xpress-O Coffee officially opens

CORUNNA — Xpress-O Coffee Co., 325 N. Shiawassee St., celebrated its official opening Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Dianna Weller said she is looking forward to brewing up specialty coffee, tea, espresso, and offering ice cream, bagels, doughnuts and other goods to customers. She has been working on the...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces September 2021 Schedule

Niantic has announced the September 2021 schedule for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This slate of events will include two Brilliant Events, an Adversaries Event, the monthly Community Day, another 1920s Convergence, and more. There's a definite Dragon theme this month, so be prepared! Let's get into the details. The following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy