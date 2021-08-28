Butterbeer Jell-O Shots
Inspired by the Butterbeer drinks at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this Butterbeer Jell-O Shots recipe is an easy-to-make adult treat that adds a boozy twist to the bona fide beverage. In only 10 minutes using a few simple ingredients you can create a decadent Jell-O shot drink that tastes just as creamy, sweet, and delicious as Harry's favorite indulgence, but because this includes alcohol, it's inappropriate for Potter and his underage pals!
