Arizona is known for its Saguaro cactus, its dry climate, and boundless deserts. However, Arizona is so much more than that. Being the 6th largest state in land mass, there is a plethora of nature to be seen. While Arizona does have many deserts, the state also has miles of pine forests, the deepest canyons imaginable, and hidden waterfalls. Actually, there are plenty of hidden gems to visit in Arizona.