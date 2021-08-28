Selk’bag Nomad wearable sleeping bag review

Face it, folks: Summer hiking season is winding down. But in mild climates, the Kayu 30°F will keep you warm into the cooler nights of fall. The bag’s 20-denier ripstop nylon shell is DWR-treated, and it has an even more robust 40-denier nylon footbox, which testers say holds up well to rough conditions. “When we bivvied below 14,259-foot Longs Peak in Colorado, neither rocks nor sticks penetrated the footbox shell,” one says. “On that near-freezing night, we stayed warm while we admired the stars thanks to the bag’s 800-fill down.” Thanks to the Kayu’s performance and durability we named it one our favorite new sleeping bags of 2021. Score the Kayu now for 37 percent off its $359.95 list price at Moosejaw’s Mountain Steals, making it $227.42.
