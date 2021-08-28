Selk’bag Nomad wearable sleeping bag review

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – A flashlight is an important component of everyone’s EDC and the FLEXIT Pocket Light from STKR is a flashlight that will blow your mind. This little light might be small, but it packs in a LOT of features. First of all, it has a flexible head that can bend 180 degrees so you can focus the light exactly where you need it. It also features red LEDs for those times when you don’t want to wreck your night vision. The FLEXIT also has a magnetic base, a hook on the bottom, and dual-pivot belt clip. STKR offers 2 versions of the FLEXIT. There’s one that has a max of 400 lumens and the other one has 650 lumens. Both FLEXIT Pocket Light flashlights are priced at $49.99 and are available on Amazon.