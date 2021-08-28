Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

Selk’bag Nomad wearable sleeping bag review

By Andy Chen
The Gadgeteer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREVIEW – There’s always someone in any household that’s always cold. If you don’t know who that is in YOUR home, it’s probably you! Well, we’ve got that someone where I live, and I’ve got the ultimate in cozy-wear: The Selk’bag Nomade wearable sleeping bag. What is it?. The Selk’bag...

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Nomad#Sweater Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Lifestylecountryliving.com

Best sleeping bags for cosy camping in 2021

The summer camping season is in full swing and if you're looking for the cosiest, snuggliest place to rest your head in your tent this year, you've come to the right place as we've rounded up the best sleeping bags to buy in 2021. Once you've got your one-man, two-man...
LifestylePosted by
outsidemagazine

A Sleeping Bag Designed to Get Wet

When John Barklow designs a new product, I get excited. The big-game product manager for Bozeman, Montana-based hunting brand Sitka began his career as a diver in the Navy, before moving on to teach SEALs outdoor survival techniques. Then in the early 2000s, during the War on Terror, Barklow started to design clothing systems for Special Operations Forces soldiers. His big innovation during that time was acknowledging that, in extreme weather outdoors, it’s often impossible to stay dry, so clothing made for those conditions needs to dry as fast as possible.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Sleep Number True Temp sheet set and pillows review

REVIEW – Did you know we spend about one-third of our life either sleeping or attempting to do so? Obviously, good sleep is important, so I recently traded in my boring old mattress for one of those fancy memory foam mattresses. The sleep experience has been night and day different. But, my sheets and pillows still left a lot to be desired. So when I was asked to test premium sheets and pillows from Sleep Number, let’s just say I did not want to sleep on the opportunity.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Phoblographer

It’s Pretty Great! HoldFast Gear Explorer Quiver Lens Bag Review

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. The HoldFast Gear Explorer Quiver bag was created to meet the high demands of weddings, sports, and events photography. The design takes inspiration from an arrow quiver that provides an archer unlimited access to their arrows. Lightweight and versatile, it provides easy access to your equipment. The bag can be worn cross-body, attached to a Money Maker dual camera harness. Alternatively, it’s a functional waist pack with an add-on purchase of a belt. It is also comfortable enough for those long photoshoots and stylish enough to double as an everyday bag.
SONYPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Bag Has a Big Flaw. Sunny 16 Voyager Camera Bag Review

Ippere dFor more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The most wonderful thing about the Sunny 16 Voyager is that it ends up being incredibly comfortable. Your gear inside may be a hot mess, getting a camera out through the side will be puzzling, the hardware is oddly constructed, and the waist straps may end up falling off by accident. But despite all of this, the Sunny 16 Voyager is like an awkward hug filled with love and comfort if you’re open to it. Think of a teenager that’s close to you in your life before the stage of them being too cool to hug their adult peers. It’s awkward. It’s weird. But the Sunny 16 Voyager is also the new kid on the block. And they have yet to grow into their own skin. It’s lovable nonetheless.
IntelPosted by
PC Gamer

I turned a pair of expensive gamer bags into the perfect diaper bags

Popular gaming hardware brand Astro, and luxury sports bag company, Timbuk2, recently joined forces to produce a line of gaming bags meant "for travel-centric gamers, content creators, and esports athletes." However, I've found a new demographic neither one of these companies anticipated, the gamer dad. I have a confession to...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

Deal of the Week: NEMO Kayu 30°F Sleeping Bag

Face it, folks: Summer hiking season is winding down. But in mild climates, the Kayu 30°F will keep you warm into the cooler nights of fall. The bag’s 20-denier ripstop nylon shell is DWR-treated, and it has an even more robust 40-denier nylon footbox, which testers say holds up well to rough conditions. “When we bivvied below 14,259-foot Longs Peak in Colorado, neither rocks nor sticks penetrated the footbox shell,” one says. “On that near-freezing night, we stayed warm while we admired the stars thanks to the bag’s 800-fill down.” Thanks to the Kayu’s performance and durability we named it one our favorite new sleeping bags of 2021. Score the Kayu now for 37 percent off its $359.95 list price at Moosejaw’s Mountain Steals, making it $227.42.
TechnologyThe Gadgeteer

Harber London Leather Messenger Bag for MacBook review

REVIEW – When it comes to carrying your laptop and computer accessories, nothing exudes class like a smooth leather bag. Today we review the gorgeous Harber London Leather Messenger Bag for MacBook. What is it?. Harber London’s Leather Messenger Bag is a full grain, vegetable tanned leather bag built to...
ApparelThe Gadgeteer

VIM & VIGR Compression Socks review

REVIEW – I am one of the many so-called knowledge workers who spend the vast majority of their days engaged in what the military used to call “polishing a chair with my ass.” This often leaves me with sore, slightly swollen calves. As a partial solution to this, I have been wearing various types of compression socks for the past 10 years. When VIM & VIGR offered up a few pair of their compression socks, I knew that I was the right person to evaluate them.
TravelThe Gadgeteer

Lander Traveler 35L Backpack review – Perfect for one bag travel adventures

REVIEW – I’ll be honest up front here. I’d been eyeing Lander’s packs since I missed being a backer on their successfully funded Kickstarter campaign back in 2018. Their packs just had a great look and appeared to be loaded with solid functionality. I couldn’t accept Julie’s offer to review a Lander pack fast enough. Does the Lander Traveler Backpack 35L live up to the hype I’d built up for it? Let’s check it out. Gadget on!
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

10 best sleeping bags: Get adventure-ready whatever the weather

Whether your day’s camping has involved biking with the kids or hiking solo over open country for miles and miles, the right sleeping bag can make all the difference when it comes to resetting body and mind so you’re ready and recharged for another day.How we tested We tested a range of bags, from mummy bags to doubles and traditional rectangular bags, on nights out on Dartmoor – where overnight temperatures can tumble – so we could really test the comforting qualities of each product.Sleeping bags are usually constructed with baffles or chambers to stop the insulating material (either down...
LifestyleGo Backpacking

Goose Down or Synthetic Sleeping Bag – What’s Better?

You’ve decided that it’s time to upgrade your camping equipment. Educate yourself on the high-quality gear that companies offer so that you can have the best camping experience possible. It’s never too late to make the clear-sky nights memorable. This article will compare synthetic sleeping bags and goose down bags,...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

The STKR FLEXIT Pocket Light does things your flashlight can only dream about

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – A flashlight is an important component of everyone’s EDC and the FLEXIT Pocket Light from STKR is a flashlight that will blow your mind. This little light might be small, but it packs in a LOT of features. First of all, it has a flexible head that can bend 180 degrees so you can focus the light exactly where you need it. It also features red LEDs for those times when you don’t want to wreck your night vision. The FLEXIT also has a magnetic base, a hook on the bottom, and dual-pivot belt clip. STKR offers 2 versions of the FLEXIT. There’s one that has a max of 400 lumens and the other one has 650 lumens. Both FLEXIT Pocket Light flashlights are priced at $49.99 and are available on Amazon.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Tronsmart Apollo Air+ ANC Earbuds review

REVIEW – Yeah, I’m trying to outrun that storm brewing behind me while testing out my new earbuds (the things I do for you guys…). I’ve got the Tronsmart Apollo Air+ Earbuds shoved in my listening holes. Maybe that noise cancelling feature will drown out the pending thunder. To the review!
ShoppingPosted by
Family Handyman

The Home Depot Labor Day Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

Labor Day Weekend is the perfect opportunity to do home and yard projects — not only because you probably have an extra day off, but because of all the sales! The Home Depot Labor Day Sale is a big one, with savings on everything from outdoor yard equipment to name brand appliances already underway!
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Summer is quickly slipping away and cooler weather has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it might be time to start thinking about boots. We're talking about Uggs, of course. While you might be shopping for last-minute school supplies and backpacks as kids head back to class, Amazon's Labor Day deals has tons of discounts on shoes and boots. But since Uggs are having a moment, we zeroed in on our favorite deals on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Sale Finds of 2021

If the realization that Labor Day is just around the corner brings to mind all the fall essentials you've been meaning to get, you're in luck. Earning its nickname of being the Everything Store for the umpteenth time, Amazon is currently stacked with deals on trending items, devices, gadgets and more. At the moment, back-to-school supplies, fall fashion, headphones and furniture are seeing deep discounts.
ShoppingGear Patrol

A Bunch of Cheap Houseplants Are on Sale on Amazon Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Thanks to a host of enormous horticulture companies enrolling as sellers, buying live plants on Amazon has become commonplace. Costa Farms, one of the largest live-plant operations in the world, sells a rotating stock of its 1,500-plus varieties on Amazon — some of which are on sale today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy