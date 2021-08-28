Cancel
Taliban moves to seal off Kabul airport as US deadline approaches

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra forces have been deployed by the Taliban to prevent large crowds from gathering at the Afghan capital’s airport. The Taliban has deployed extra forces around Kabul’s airport to prevent large crowds from gathering after a devastating suicide attack two days earlier, as the massive US-led airlift winds down ahead of its August 31 deadline.

