Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Football fans will soon see newly renovated Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium in Jamestown

By Masaki Ova
Jamestown Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball fans will soon get to see the newly renovated Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on the University of Jamestown campus. Jamestown High School football fans will get a first glimpse of the newly renovated Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium Friday, Sept. 3, when the Blue Jays host Turtle Mountain. The Jimmies will take the field on Saturday, Sept. 11, against Mount Marty University.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Jamestown, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
Jamestown, ND
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Shooting Sports#American Football#Jamestown High School#Mount Marty University#Je Dunn Construction#Daktronics#Major League Baseball#Uj Uj#The Hansen Center#House#Jimmies Blue Jays#Husqvarna#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy