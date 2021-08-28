Football fans will soon see newly renovated Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium in Jamestown
Football fans will soon get to see the newly renovated Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on the University of Jamestown campus. Jamestown High School football fans will get a first glimpse of the newly renovated Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium Friday, Sept. 3, when the Blue Jays host Turtle Mountain. The Jimmies will take the field on Saturday, Sept. 11, against Mount Marty University.www.jamestownsun.com
Comments / 0