Beltrami County, MN

PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A robust August

By Annalise Braught
Bemidji Pioneer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn stark contrast to the bummer of a summer Bemidjians experienced last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this August was packed to the gills with fun activities for all. Members of the community came out in full force to enjoy the return of annual events such as National Night Out, the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival and the Beltrami County Fair. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught captured these memorable moments along the way.

