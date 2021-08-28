Kam Air Seeks Refuge in Iran as Kabul Chaos Continues

The country needed President Biden to speak even though there wasn’t much that he could say. The chaos as American troops withdrew from Afghanistan was vivid and indelible. The fear was writ large on the faces of civilians trying to evacuate — so was the anger and sorrow. There were new deaths to mourn and countless futures now imperiled. And Americans at home were appalled as they saw what their government had wrought, how nation-building had devolved, how a 20-year war — even the ending of it — was so infuriatingly, heartbreakingly messy.