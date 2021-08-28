Cancel
Kam Air Seeks Refuge in Iran as Kabul Chaos Continues

By Ian McMurtry
airlinegeeks.com
Cover picture for the articleAs the situation at Hamid Karzai Kabul International Airport continues to unfold, Kam Air has decided that maybe anywhere but the capital of Afghanistan is a safe spot for its fleet. The airline is in the process of relocating its fleet of aircraft from domestic grounds to nearby nations. For the most part, this means utilizing Iranian airports as short-term storage while the developing events in the Asian nation continue to be unknown.

