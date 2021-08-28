Lady Bulldog volleyball suffers sweep at Centerville

CENTERVILLE — New Waverly volleyball hung tight, but in the end were unable to pull out a set victory in a road sweep against Centerville.

The Lady Dogs fell to the Tigers in three sets, 19-25,17-25, 17-25.

“It’s just frustrating. We have a tendency to get comfortable and lose the leads. We were in a kink today because we were missing one of our players today,” New Waverly volleyball head coach Carley Dyess said.

With just two games left before they start their district slate, the Lady Dogs will need to find a new groove to get back in the win column.

“There is a lot that we can take away from this game and a lot to build on,” Dyess said. “Our servicing and blocking are not where they want to be. Just being consistent and taking care of our side and not waiting for the other team to make the error. If we take care of our side, normally we don’t have an issue.”

Next up for the Lady Dogs is a 6 p.m. home match-up against Normangee on Tuesday.