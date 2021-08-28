Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Star Wars’ Fans Suddenly Wish Luke Skywalker Cameo Hadn’t Happened

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker special dropped last week, Star Wars fans were in for a treat. The installment gave a special behind the scenes look at the making of the Season 2 finale episode, “Chapter 16: The Rescue”, which saw Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) return to the Star Wars universe just after the original trilogy era — The Mandalorian, for those who don’t know, is set about five years after George Lucas’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983).

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
George Lucas
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Fans#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Fandom#The Disney Gallery#Bo Katan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Reveals Another Major Jedi Character Was Used to Hide Luke Skywalker’s Cameo In The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Star Wars has revealed that the director Peyton Reed used another major Jedi character as a substitute to mask the fact that Mark Hamill was making a return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. New concept art from The Mandalorian season 2 reveals that Reed used Jedi Master and High Council member Plo Koon in the concept art for The Mandalorian finale, in order to throw any and everyone off the scent of the milestone cameo crossover that Reed and the makers of The Mandalorian ultimately delivered. Of course, the knowledge that Plo Koon was in The Mandalorian (even as a false flag) has some Star Wars fans in their feelings.
MoviesInside the Magic

Yoda’s Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Speaking Style Wasn’t Supposed to Happen

In the Star Wars franchise, Jedi Master Yoda’s iconic speaking style has become so iconic that even people who have never been introduced to Yoda (Frank Oz), Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), or Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in a single Star Wars original trilogy movie — Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) — know “Yoda speak” when they hear it.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Mandalorian’ Team Confirms Elaborately Tricking Fans Before Luke Skywalker Cameo

When Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) returned to the Star Wars universe during The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”), Star Wars fans were ecstatic. Thanks to showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s “cloak and dagger” set, the cameo even surprised many Mandalorian cast members, including Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze).
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Releases Never-Before-Seen Photo of Grogu and Luke Skywalker

Yesterday, the highly-anticipated Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian special about the making of the Season 2 finale dropped on Disney+. The episode goes behind the scenes of Mark Hamill’s triumphant return to the Star Wars franchise as Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker. Hamill has played the character for over 40 years, from...
Moviesepicstream.com

The Mandalorian Fans Want Mark Hamill's Body Double to Play Luke Skywalker Moving Forward

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are still buzzing about Mark Hamill's jaw-dropping return as Luke Skywalker in the epic Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian but most of them often overlook the fact that his stand-in actor Max Lloyd-Jones who did most of the fight sequences in the episode actually delivered a stellar performance as Hamill's body double.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker wasn’t actually voiced by Mark Hamill for season finale appearance

Mark Hamill may have returned to the role of Luke Skywalker for The Mandalorian’s season two finale – but his voice did not.Season two of Disney Plus’s Star Wars spin-off series ended with a dramatic cameo from Hamill, with de-aging technology used to make the actor appear time period-appropriate.However, it has now been revealed that, though Hamill was used for the character’s appearance, he didn’t actually speak Luke’s lines.The show’s creator, Jon Favreau, made the revelation on a new Disney Gallery episode about the making of The Mandalorian’s second season finale.“Something people didn’t realise is that his voice...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Mandalorian Used A Clone Wars Character To Hide Mark Hamill's Return As Luke Skywalker

The Mandalorian proved that it could keep big secrets going all the way back to Baby Yoda in the first season, but the show really outdid itself in Season 2 by managing to keep Mark Hamill's return as Luke Skywalker from leaking. Of course, it wasn't by pure happenstance that Hamill's appearance went unspoiled, as the team behind the scenes went to great lengths to keep the secret. In fact, they used a Clone Wars character to hide the return of Luke. As far as most people knew before the big reveal, Plo Koon was the Jedi who arrived to save the day for Mando and Co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy