Toledo, OH

Toledo Police are looking for an alleged shoplifter

WTOL 11
 7 days ago
Toledo Police are searching for Travis Jones who has 15 warrants out for his arrest.

On Saturday Toledo Police Department shared on social media their search for Travis Jones. According to police shop owners have reported Jones for stealing on the East side of Toledo.

Jones has 15 warrants out for his arrest. He has been in foot pursuits with the police twice.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Northwest Ohio local news

