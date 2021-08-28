Biden promises more strikes on Afghanistan extremist group

A Marine calms an infant during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. Image by Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Ruiz. Like many Afghan war veterans, I have watched the rapid Taliban seizure of Afghanistan with much deep emotion. I left my wife and three young children for a 15-month combat mobilization as an infantry officer adviser to Afghan National Security forces fighting the Taliban. I was fully prepared to give my life, as were the other veterans who served there. Some did not return, and many returned with wounds seen and unseen. During my time there primarily as the senior United States military adviser to Helmand Province, many of our Afghan allies were killed or wounded. As the Taliban sweeps into the places I served and has seized the capital within weeks, I cannot remain silent. I do not believe this had to happen, and the Biden administration made catastrophic mistakes and continues to do so. Let me explain.