Biden promises more strikes on Afghanistan extremist group

By ROBERT BURNS Associated Press
KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Another terror attack, he said, is “highly likely” this weekend as the U.S. winds down its evacuation.

