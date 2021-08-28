Cancel
Military

What We Know About Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, New Taliban Leader

 7 days ago

The Pentagon announced last night a drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province against the group responsible for Thursday's deadly attack outside the airport and in Kabul. That airport's being used by the U.S. military to evacuate Americans. It is also surrounded by a large crowd of Afghan civilians who hope to escape the country. The two blasts killed at least 183 people - 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. military service members. That attack, launched by ISIS-K, an affiliate of the terrorist group in Afghanistan, is a test to the Taliban, which now rules the country. They're expected to form a government that they say will be inclusive and stable. That government will most likely be led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a battle-hardened warrior who just recently returned to Afghanistan after 20 years in exile. NPR's Jackie Northam has this profile.

