NFL Draft Profile: Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats
Pos: CB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 198
DOB: _/_/_
Eligible: 2022
Akron, OH
Glenville High School
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati Bearcats
Pros:
Coby Bryant plays cornerback like a wide receiver and possesses scheme diverse traits plus fluid athletic ability which make him an intriguing prospect. He's mostly asked to play Zone Coverage in the Bearcat's defense and is proficient in off-Cover Two, Four and Six. While in flat zones or deep thirds+quarters, Bryant has hawk eyes towards the QB and reads the number 1 and 2 wide receiver to his side very well. He displays a keen understanding of route combinations and anticipates high-lows, aggressively breaking towards the ball and tracking it while maintaining speed and then high points it, all like a wide receiver would. It's evident that Bryant watches film and understands route combination tendencies out of certain formations and from specific areas of the field - occasionally gaining drastic inside leverage pre-snap vs. a dig route he knows is coming, for example. While he's mostly in Zone, Bryant shows a good baseline to work within Press-Man. He starts in a solid stance with good weight distribution and low pad level, is patient off the release, not biting on head fakes, displays a smooth backpedal with lightning-quick feet and also has very fluid hips to transition and stay in phase. When trailing downfield, Bryant does a commendable job of turning his head to track the ball and get a hand into the catch point. Furthermore, he really understands how to use his length and physicality when necessary, whether it's squeezing a receiver down the sideline or boxing them out in the end zone, Bryant brings a dog mentality to the secondary.
