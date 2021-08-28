Cancel
Greenwood, IN

Week 2 stats: Vols' quarterback commit Tayven Jackson

By Dan Harralson
 7 days ago
2022 quarterback prospect Tayven Jackson committed to Tennessee on April 28.

Jackson was offered by the Vols on Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound signal-caller is from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana.

Center Grove played its Week 2 game Friday. The Trojans hosted Decatur Central High School.

Center Grove defeated Decatur Central, 56-7.

Jackson recorded two passing touchdowns and one rushing score in the contest. He totaled 82 yards through the air and became Center Grove’s career leader in passing yards.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

