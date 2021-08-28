Cancel
UEFA

Confirmed: Chelsea's Champions League Group H Fixture List - Dates & Times to Face Juventus, Zenit & Malmo

Chelsea have learned when they will face their Group H Champions League opponents.

Thomas Tuchel's side were drawn with Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo for the group stages as they look tor retain their European title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4Klh_0bfflLww00

UEFA confirmed the fixture dates for the Blues as they begin with a home match against Zenit in September, before travelling to Turin two weeks later to face Juventus.

It's Malmo in the double-header in matchday three and four for Chelsea. They host the Swedish side at home in October, then travel to Sweden two weeks later at the start of November for the reverse tie.

Tuchel's side then head back to Stamford Bridge at the end of November to face Juventus at home. They end the group stages with a trip to Russia in matchday six to face Zenit in Saint Petersburg.

Here are the fixture dates in full:

Matchday 1: Tuesday 14 September : Zenit (h) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 2: Wednesday 29 September: Juventus (a) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 3: Wednesday 20 October: Malmo (h) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 4: Tuesday 2 November: Malmo (a) - 17:45 (UK)

Matchday 5: Tuesday 23 November: Juventus (h) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 6: Wednesday 8 December : Zenit (a) - 17:45 (UK)

Confirmed Champions League Groups

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, FC Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

