KIDNAPPING: Amber Alert Issued For Deerfield Beach Kids

Max Carias-Carrilo is identified as the potential abductor.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two children were kidnapped this morning and police have launched a statewide hunt to find them.

From the Florida Department of Law Enforcement:

Alert has been issued for Zaynah Obidy and Zain Obidy. The children were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.The children may be in the company of Max Carias-Carrilo.

Max has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache. They may be traveling in a 2011, black Bmw 535 series, FL tag number PJH1B. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. #FLAMBER.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-FL-MISSING. 1-888-356-4774.

Updated photos from FDLE at 9:51 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021.

