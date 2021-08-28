Nominations for Tip of the Cap Award are Now Open

The Skokie Fine Arts Commission invites individual and group nominations for the 2021 Skokie Award for Artistic Excellence. The award will be given to one individual and one group who have made significant contributions to the arts in Skokie, including visual, musical, performing or literary arts. In 2019, the Skokie Theatre received an Artistic Award for Excellence, as did Assistant Village Manager Nick Wyatt for his efforts to bring outdoor, public sculptures and murals to the community. The 2021 Skokie Award for Artistic Excellence will be presented at a Village Board meeting later this year to one resident and one Skokie arts group who have been nominated for the award and who the Commission believes has made significant contributions to furthering the arts in the community. Award judging criteria include visibility in the community, scope of artistic talents, other awards received by the artist or group and breadth of impact or number of people reached in Skokie and the entire region. The deadline for nominations is November 1, 2021.