Dawgman.com's Game-by-Game Season Predictions

By Chris Fetters
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, Scott Eklund, and Jack McCauley - put their thinking caps on and came up with their 2021 Washington game-by-game predictions. On the surface, the road schedule looks pretty manageable, but that's what we thought a couple of years ago too. Washington...

Arizona StateSports Illustrated

Arizona State Quarterback Jayden Daniels Leaves Game Early

Many Arizona State fans were pleased to see the team's 34-7 lead over Southern Utah in the third quarter. However, when Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels went to the ground with 4:53 left in the third, the stadium was only full of music played by the PA announcer. Daniels was on the ground with trainers for close to five minutes before eventually being helped directly to the locker room.
Morgantown, WVsaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of West Virginia-Maryland game

One of the more intriguing games around the B1G for Week 1 is West Virginia-Maryland. The 2 schools haven’t played each other since 2015 when the Mountaineers waxed the Terps 45-6 in Morgantown. This matchup is expected to be a lot closer as ESPN’s FPI has this as close to a coin flip as you can get.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Crystal Ball: Predicting every game on Nebraska’s schedule in 2021

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series concludes today with Nebraska. Let the actual football begin!. If you’d have told Nebraska fans back in late 2017 that this would seem like a do-or-die season for Scott Frost, how many would’ve believed you? Five percent? Ten percent?. Now, that number...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba headed for breakout game in Ohio State football’s season opener against Minnesota? Outrageous Predictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s passing attack in the 2020 season was as effective as it was simple. If your name was Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson, you were going to get the ball. If it wasn’t, then you just had to wait your turn. Those two were responsible for 58.9 percent of Justin Fields’ 158 completions, 69.1 percent of his 2,100 passing yards and 59 percent of his 22 touchdowns.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Dom Izzo's 2021 NDSU football game by game predictions

The 127th season of North Dakota State football begins this Saturday with a different starting quarterback for the fourth straight year. Virginia Tech transfer Quincy Patterson will take the reigns after he was named starter last week by head coach Matt Entz. Patterson arrives in Fargo after sporadic experience in Blacksburg, but a frame that projects that could be devastating at the quarterback position.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
Oregon Statehammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Oregon State Defense By the Numbers

In 2020, defense didn’t live in Corvallis or West Lafayette. In terms of quantity of defense played, both teams excelled, unfortunately, good defenses trend towards quality of the defense played over quantity of defense played. Much like my “Offense by the Numbers” article, I’m going to hit you with a bunch of 2020 stats. If you’re not interested in the scroll on down the bottom for my take away from the stats.
Oregon StateNew Jersey Herald

Oregon State at Purdue odds, expert picks and prediction

The Oregon State Beavers and Purdue Boilermakers meet Saturday in their season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oregon State at Purdue odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The...
NFL247Sports

One guy's Husker game-by-game predictions for 2021

You have reached the deadline on the house projects. Better luck next summer. With a Husker season beginning in less than a week, and an offseason's worth of chatter and roster knowledge gained, now seems like 'call-your-shot' time. How many will the Huskers win? And how might Scott Frost's team get to that win total?
College Sportswiderightnattylite.com

Litecast: Game-By-Game Predictions and the Draft of Tailgating Things

Football season is finally upon us. To get the fanbase in the spirit, Austin, Dylan, and Matt are going game by game for some predictions and how we think the season will play out. We all ended up with the same record, but not the same path to get there. Spoiler alert: there will be slip ups, so find out where we think they’ll happen. After that, we tackle the biggest cliches we expect to see throughout the season, both for Iowa State and the Big 12 at-large. Lastly, we wrapped this episode up with a draft of our top tailgating things. It’s purposely vague, which leaves a lot of room for interpretation and a lot of room for fun. We love football and can’t wait for the season to finally kickoff. Thanks to Es Tas Bar & Grill for sponsoring this podcast!
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Game-by-game predictions for North Texas in 2021

North Texas built on one of the better runs of success in program history last season, when it played in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mean Green’s game against Appalachian State marked the program’s fourth bowl appearance in five seasons. Unfortunately for UNT, a 56-28 loss to the Mountaineers left the Mean Green with a 4-6 record to end the season.
Cincinnati, OH247Sports

Final game-by-game picks for ECU’s 2021 season

Kickoff is just a week away, and as East Carolina’s season opener approaches, it’s becoming a bit more clear just what type of team the Pirates - and their 12 scheduled opponents - will have this fall. As such, it’s time for a revised game-by-game prediction for the coming season....
College Sports247Sports

Baylor Football: ESPN's FPI predicts every game on the 2021 schedule

The second season of the Dave Aranda era is just around the corner as the Baylor Bears quickly approach the start of their 2021 football season. The Bears were just 2-7 last year in a Covid shortened campaign that saw Baylor cancel both of their attempts at a non-conference game. Their two wins were against Kansas and Kansas State. To get you ready for the 2021 football season, we took a look at ESPN's Football Power Index, which gives Baylor the edge in 7 of their 12 games scheduled.

