Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins disappointed after preseason loss to Carolina Panthers

Many of the offseason questions surrounding the 2021 Steelers were answered during the team's first three preseason games. Najee Harris looks worthy of his first-round status, even if he may suffer the occasional negative run as a result of running behind Pittsburgh's young but vastly improving offensive line. Ben Roethlisberger should thrive in Matt Canada's new offense. The defense will once again be one of the league's best as far as pressuring opposing quarterbacks, as Alex Highsmith appears to have made a sizable jump in his second season. The holes in Pittsburgh's secondary have largely been filled.