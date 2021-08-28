Cancel
Bears Game Today: Bears vs Titans injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Preseason Week 3 game

By Rob Schwarz Jr
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears will face off against the Tennessee Titans tonight in their final preseason game of the 2021 season. This is a weird situation as the Titans are dealing with a somewhat severe COVID-19 outbreak, causing plenty of players to miss the game. Hopefully, none of the issues spread to the Chicago Bears or Week 1 could be in jeopardy for some players.

NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: What to Look for in Preseason Week 3 vs Titans

The Chicago Bears finish their preseason schedule on the road this week, facing the Tennessee Titans. With jobs on the line, here is what to look for in the game. This week, the Chicago Bears play their preseason finale. They take to the road to face the Tennessee Titans. This will be the final opportunity some players have to impress the coaches. They want to either secure a roster spot or perhaps a starting job. Three days after the game, on August 31st at 4 PM, the team has to cut the roster down to the 53-man limit. For some players, their NFL dreams come to an end. For others, their dreams are fulfilled.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans Conclude Preseason at Home Against Bears

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. This week marks the first time since Dec. 22, 2019 that the Titans will play in front of their home crowd without any pandemic-related restrictions on attendance. Since that date, the Titans have played 23 total preseason, regular season and playoff games, and they have been to the playoffs twice, including a run to the 2019 AFC title game.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bears vs. Titans: How to watch, start time, odds, live streams, TV channel

The Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans will kick off tonight as part of a busy Saturday night slate that includes six games between 6 PM and 10 PM ET. The Bears will travel for the first time this preseason after hosting their first two matches at Soldier Field. Meanwhile, the Titans will host their first preseason game of 2021 after spending their last two weeks in Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Let’s look at the start time, TV channel, how you can live stream the game, and the current NFL odds for the Bears vs. Titans.
NFLPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Javian Hawkins Scores in Titans’ Preseason Game vs. Bears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins didn’t waste much time showing the Tennessee Titans why they should keep him on their 53-man roster. Just two days after being signed by the organization, Hawkins had one last shot to show what he can do. On Saturday, the Chicago Bears came to Nashville in what was the Titans’ final game of the preseason, and he seized the moment.
NFLDaily Times

Titans tackle Jurrell Casey retires after 10 NFL seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says his body helped him make the hard decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver. “The body itself told me what it’s going to be,” Casey said Thursday...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tennessee Titans: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans are ready to take the league by storm. After a busy offseason, the front office managed to vastly improve the receiving room while making necessary changes on the defense. The Titans are shaping up to be serious Super Bowl contenders but will need to prove it throughout the season.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.

