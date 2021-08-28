Bears Game Today: Bears vs Titans injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Preseason Week 3 game

The Chicago Bears finish their preseason schedule on the road this week, facing the Tennessee Titans. With jobs on the line, here is what to look for in the game. This week, the Chicago Bears play their preseason finale. They take to the road to face the Tennessee Titans. This will be the final opportunity some players have to impress the coaches. They want to either secure a roster spot or perhaps a starting job. Three days after the game, on August 31st at 4 PM, the team has to cut the roster down to the 53-man limit. For some players, their NFL dreams come to an end. For others, their dreams are fulfilled.