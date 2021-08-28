Bears Game Today: Bears vs Titans injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Preseason Week 3 game
The Chicago Bears will face off against the Tennessee Titans tonight in their final preseason game of the 2021 season. This is a weird situation as the Titans are dealing with a somewhat severe COVID-19 outbreak, causing plenty of players to miss the game. Hopefully, none of the issues spread to the Chicago Bears or Week 1 could be in jeopardy for some players.beargoggleson.com
