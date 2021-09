On February 4, 1997, the VeggieTales episode, "Very Silly Songs" aired and it featured a segment called "Silly Songs With Larry." The silly song in question was "The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything." If you’ve never seen it before I’ll give you a chance to familiarize yourself real quick VeggieTales: The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything - Silly Song. Did you like it? If you did please leave a like and a comment telling the VeggieTales that you enjoyed it; I’m sure they would appreciate it very much. Now you only get to see it for the first time once but the good news is that every time you watch it again it gets better. If you didn’t watch it or you started watching but got spooked at how Larry, a sentient cucumber, looked while he was lying down and singing, then fair enough and I’ll fill you in on what you missed.