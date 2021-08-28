Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hogansville, GA

Woman loses parents within days of each other to COVID, encourages vaccination

By Shiann Sivell
LaGrange Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElana Brown, a Newnan resident, has faced a crippling tragedy this past week. Both of her parents, Carla Cook Smith and Brandon “Clint” Smith of Hogansville, passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia within three days of each other — Carla on Saturday, Aug. 21 and Brandon on Monday, Aug. 23. “I...

www.lagrangenews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Hogansville, GA
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Senoia, GA
Newnan, GA
Society
City
Lagrange, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Society
Newnan, GA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Etta James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#West Georgia#Depression#Vaccinations#Covid#Kia#Opera#Christians#Piedmont Newnan Hospital#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Las Vegas, NVMyhighplains.com

Las Vegas mother loses 2 children to COVID within a month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Jaime Patrick is imploring everyone to get vaccinated after going through the heartbreak of losing two children to COVID-19. Patrick, from North Las Vegas, had to say goodbye to both of her children within a month of each other. “It just seems so unfair,” said Patrick.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy