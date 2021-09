It was quite the handover at Kabul airport this week. The last American troops to exit Afghanistan reportedly left facing an ‘elite unit’ of the Taliban. In a season finale that the most dystopian screenwriter would have struggled to invent, the elite Taliban unit was itself bedecked in US military gear. That is, they were not only wearing uniforms and protective gear provided by the fleeing US army, but were parading the airport with US-provided guns in US-provided vehicles.