Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunny with a High Near 78

By news desk
sweetwaternow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be mostly sunny and breezy leading to high fire danger in the south. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the far north through mid-afternoon. Tonight is forecast to be cool and autumn-like, with some sub-freezing temperatures possible in Upper Green River Basin. For Sunday through Tuesday, a warming trend is forecast. Continued dry and breezy conditions early next week will lead to high fire danger Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#Far North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWDTN

Highs near 80 with a few showers possible

Lots of clouds this holiday weekend with comfortable temperatures. Perfect for spending some time outside to enjoy the weather. A few showers may develop later this afternoon. Better chances of rain overnight tonight. TODAY: Variable clouds. Low chances of rain this afternoon. High near 80. TONIGHT: Showers likely. Low 65.

Comments / 0

Community Policy