Sunny with a High Near 78
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy leading to high fire danger in the south. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the far north through mid-afternoon. Tonight is forecast to be cool and autumn-like, with some sub-freezing temperatures possible in Upper Green River Basin. For Sunday through Tuesday, a warming trend is forecast. Continued dry and breezy conditions early next week will lead to high fire danger Monday and Tuesday afternoon.www.sweetwaternow.com
Comments / 0