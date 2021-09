The Lovejoy Leopards piled it on early and often, dominating the visiting Wildcats football team 71-7 on Friday, Sept. 3. Sulphur Springs got the ball to start off the game, but on their first play a ball passed from QB/P Matthew Mitchell to WR Weston Fields was caught by the wide-receiver, but after a great move from a defender to punch the ball loose was recovered by the Leopards, it took only one play for Lovejoy to drive it home.